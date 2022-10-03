04 October 2022

North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile’ toward South Korea’s eastern waters

04 October 2022

South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch is the latest weapons test by Pyongyang apparently in response to military drills between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal, though Seoul and Washington say they are defensive in nature.

