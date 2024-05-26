Powered By Pixels
26 May 2024

North Korea informs Japan of a plan to launch satellite

By The Newsroom
26 May 2024

Japan says North Korea has informed it of a plan to launch a satellite by June 3.

Japan’s coast guard said on Monday that North Korea had been notified about its planned launch of a “satellite rocket” from Monday through to midnight on June 3.

The launch plan likely refers to the North’s efforts to launch its second military spy satellite into space.

On Friday, South Korea’s military said it had detected signs that North Korea is engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a spy satellite at its main Tongchangri launch facility in the northwest.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rishi Sunak calls July 4th General Election

news

Standing ovation for MP Craig Mackinlay on return to Commons after sepsis ordeal

news

Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

financial news