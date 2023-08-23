23 August 2023

North Korea launches long-range rocket

By The Newsroom
23 August 2023

North Korea has launched a long-range rocket, South Korea said on Thursday.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle”.

It gave no further details, but it is likely to be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

Earlier this week Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North planned to launch a satellite in the coming days.

In late May a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after lift-off, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the US and South Korea.

North Korea had vowed to make a second attempt.

