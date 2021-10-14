Norway bow-and-arrow attack: suspect behind five killings is Muslim convert previously flagged as being radicalised
By UK Newsroom
A Danish man who is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalised, police said.
“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalised,” Police chief Ole B Saeverud told a press conference.
The victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70, Saeverud said.
The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening.
