error code: 1003
14 October 2021

Norway bow-and-arrow attack: suspect behind five killings is Muslim convert previously flagged as being radicalised

By UK Newsroom
14 October 2021

A Danish man who is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalised, police said.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalised,” Police chief Ole B Saeverud told a press conference.

The victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70, Saeverud said.

The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Norway attack: Five dead after Danish bow-and-arrow attacker goes on rampage in supermarket

world news

Star Trek’s William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space aged 90

world news

MP Claudia Webbe faces prison after being found guilty of harassment after acid threat to boyfriend’s friend

news