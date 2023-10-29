Numbers show deadly toll of Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel.
Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.
Here is a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of October 27, sourced from the Gaza health ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:
– 1,400Number of Israelis killed
– 8,005Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
– 116Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank
– 5,431Number of Israelis injured
– 20,242Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
– 2,000Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
– 250,000Number of Israelis displaced
– 1.4 millionNumber of Palestinians displaced in Gaza
– 239Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
– 4Hostages released
– 117Aid trucks let into Gaza
– 27,781Residential units destroyed in Gaza
