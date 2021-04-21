On her 95th birthday the Queen speaks publicly for the first time since Philip’s death to thank well-wishers at a time ‘of great sadness’

The Queen has spoken out for the first time since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh to thank well-wishers across the globe for the tributes paid to her husband which have “deeply touched” the royal family.

In a message released on her 95th birthday, the Queen said she and her family were in a “period of great sadness” but were comforted by words of praise for Philip who died peacefully at Windsor aged 99.

The monarch said the words of support reminded her of the “extraordinary impact” the duke had on people during his life.

The public have been leaving floral tributes with cards and letters at royal palaces in memory of the duke, and an online book of condolence has been opened offering people across the globe the opportunity to share their memories of Philip.

The Queen said: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)

Philip’s family and friends gathered at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewell to the duke, who died peacefully on April 9.

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the Queen’s 95th was to be more low-key.

After 73 years of married life, the Queen now reigns alone without the support of her “strength and stay”, as she famously described her late husband.

The royal family, following Covid guidelines, have been supporting the Queen and have been rallying round her since Philip’s death.

During her birthday, which will be a private event and low-key, she could meet members of her family for an outside lunch, be joined as she walks her dogs, or rides her pony in the grounds of Windsor Castle.