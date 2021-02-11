Once valued at $165m, see the palatial Beverly Hills estate that’s set to be priciest single family home ever sold at auction
A buyer has bid for a palatial Beverly Hills estate, once with an asking price of $165m, following an auction of the property last week.
When the deal is done, it is set to make the 13-bedroom California mansion, known as Villa Firenze, the priciest single-family home ever sold at auction, according to Concierge Auctions.
The Italian-style villa was built for aircraft leasing billionaire Steven F. Udvar-Hazy who owned the property for nearly 30 years.
It spans 20,000 square feet with classical interiors, including mosaic stone floors, voluminous ceiling heights and rows of columns. The swimming pool has its own grand guest house
The previous auction record was set in late 2018, when a home styled after France’s Palace of Versailles in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, sold to the highest bidder for nearly $42.5 million.