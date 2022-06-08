One dead and eight injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin
At least one person was killed and eight others injured when a man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district, rescue services have said.
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10.30am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window a short distance away, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.
Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen had been injured, adding that several of them were in a serious condition.
The driver was immediately detained and was being questioned, Mr Cablitz said.
He added that police were trying to determine whether he had deliberately driven into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.
The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.
In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV ploughed into a group of pedestrians in central Berlin, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the pavement.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox