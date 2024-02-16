Opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison
By The Newsroom
Russia’s prison agency has said that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
The federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.
An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.
There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny’s death from his team.
