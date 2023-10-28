Opposition party to hold protest demanding resignation of Bangladeshi PM

Bangladesh’s main opposition party is to hold a mass rally on Saturday in the capital Dhaka to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.

The ruling Awami League party has warned any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force and said it would hold a “peace rally” near the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s headquarters, where supporters of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the party’s leader, also plan to gather.

The opposition says it is attempting a final push to remove Ms Hasina as the Election Commission prepares to announce the country’s 12th national election, expected to be held in January.

Tensions are high in Bangladesh, a parliamentary democracy with a history of violence during political protests, especially before elections.

The rivalry between Ms Hasina and Ms Zia has been ongoing for decades, and Ms Hasina’s government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Ms Zia’s party, said it would continue to push for the resignation of Ms Hasina’s administration and the installation of a caretaker government.

He said: “We don’t trust this government. They must go first to hold a free and fair election. Otherwise they would rig the election.”

Ms Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, Obaidul Quader, the Awami League party’s general secretary, said its members would be on the streets and pledged to retaliate if there are any attacks by opposition supporters.

Mr Quader said: “The answer of violence is not silence. The answer of violence is violence. If our peace rally is attacked, our activists will not sit idle.”

Amid worries over whether the polls will be free and fair, a diplomatic row is also brewing between Ms Hasina’s government and the US.

The US State Department said in September it is “taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh”. These include members of law enforcement, the ruling party and the opposition.

The Biden administration has made the push for free and fair elections in Bangladesh “a prime focus of its democracy promotion policy abroad,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, Washington DC.