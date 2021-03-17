New Meghan leak as TV journalist friend reveals Oprah interview would not have aired ‘had something happened to Prince Philip’
21:07pm, Wed 17 Mar 2021
The US journalist who revealed attempted peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family had floundered, has also said the couple’s Oprah interview would not have aired had Prince Philip’s condition seriously deteriorated.
Gayle King, a presenter on CBS and friend of Meghan, confirmed the network had been monitoring the Duke’s health.
“They had done that interview before Prince Philip went into hospital and if something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time,” she said.
“But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital.”
The Duke returned to Windsor yesterday after a four-week spell in hospital, his longest ever.