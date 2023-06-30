Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Alan Arkin who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine has died aged 89, his agent has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The American actor also received Academy Award nods for The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter and Argo.

During his long career, he worked with directors such as Tim Burton in fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands, Ben Affleck in historical drama Argo and Mike Nichols in satirical black comedy Catch-22.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony released a statement following their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they said in a statement to PA.

“A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin recently starred in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, as the agent of a once successful actor, played by Wall Street star Michael Douglas.

In the 2006 comedy Little Miss Sunshine, he plays the cranky father of Greg Kinnear as he sets out with the family on a road trip so they can take his daughter to a beauty pageant.

The film – also starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Bryan Cranston – would also take home a writing award at the Oscars following four nominations.

Also a theatre and film director, a voice actor, and musician, through his group The Tarriers, Arkin had two hits – Cindy Oh Cindy and The Banana Boat Song – in the UK singles chart.

He was then a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe, and continued to record music, including several children’s albums, with his group The Babysitters.

Arkin directed the original 1972 Broadway version of Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys, which earned him a Tony nod and run for hundreds of performances.

His children also starred in his directional debut People Soup, which was Oscar nominated in 1969 as a short.

Arkin also starred in and directed dark comedy Little Murders about a woman introducing her boyfriend to her family who live in a crime-filled neighbourhood.

In the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman, which began in 2014, he appeared as the voice of American writer JD Salinger.

Actor Paul Reiser, who also stars in The Kominsky Method, wrote on Twitter that a “world without” Arkin is “not so great”.

He also said in the post: “Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean, who acted alongside Arkin in And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself, wrote on Twitter: “Charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless bullshit detector, he was pure pleasure to be with.

“Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Born in New York City in 1934 to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, Arkin moved to Los Angeles when he was 11.

He studied acting at Los Angeles City College, California State University and Bennington College in Vermont, and married a fellow student, Jeremy Yaffe.

They had two sons, Adam and Matthew, before divorcing in 1961.

Arkin then married actress-writer Barbara Dana, and they had a son, Anthony.

All his children became actors, with Adam Arkin taking a starring role in Chicago Hope.

He is survived by his third wife Suzanne Newlander, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus and Abigail, and great-grandson Elliott.