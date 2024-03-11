Powered By Pixels
11 March 2024

Oscars 2024: Full list of winners

By The Newsroom
11 March 2024

The full list of winners for the 2024 Academy Awards is as follows:

Best picture – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Best directing – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

Best supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Best actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Best actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Documentary feature film – 20 Days In Mariupol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Documentary short film – The Last Repair Shop

Animated feature film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Animated short – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko’s Dave Mullins, Brad Booker and Sean Ono Lennon

Live action short film – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’s Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Music (original score) – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

Music (original song) – Barbie’s Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for What Was I Made For?

Film editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

Makeup and hairstyling – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

International Feature Film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer for the UK

Visual effects – Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

