Ottawa police chief resigns amid criticism over handling of Covid protests
By The Newsroom
Ottawa’s police chief has resigned amid criticism of his inaction against the Covid-19 protests that have paralysed Canada’s capital.
A federal government official confirmed the resignation by Police Chief Peter Sloly.
The bumper-to-bumper protests in Ottawa by hundreds of truckers have gone on for more than two weeks.
On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege there and elsewhere around the country.
