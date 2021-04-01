Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok over ‘immoral and indecent content’

The TikTok app on a smartphone
The TikTok app on a smartphone (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
10:13am, Thu 01 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Pakistan’s media regulatory agency has reinstated access to the Chinese video service TikTok after a court banned it weeks ago and urged authorities to ensure that it carried no “vulgar” content.

The court in Peshawar had issued the ban on March 11 following complaints about the alleged presence of “immoral and indecent content” on the popular social media app.

On Thursday, after consulting with the media agency, it repealed it.

Pakistan data-source="">

At the hearing, senior agency official Tariq Gandapur said contact had been established with TikTok to ensure those who share obscene content are blocked.

The app, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

Pakistan and China are close allies in the region.

Last year, Pakistan had also blocked TikTok for 10 days over the same issue.

Sign up to our newsletter

Pakistan

TikTok

Digital

AP