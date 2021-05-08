Pakistanis flocks to shops ahead of week-long lockdown

Pakistan has reported 120 deaths and 4,105 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day ahead of a planned closure of all business and transport for a week starting from Saturday.

Before the lockdown began, thousands of people in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and shopping centres to stock up for Eid al-Fitr, which Muslims celebrate at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many did not wear face masks.

Traders’ associations have said they intend to defy the closure.

New restrictions also include closure of all tourist resorts, beaches, hotels, restaurants, shopping centres, parks and other public places to try to control the spread of coronavirus.

The commissioner of the capital, Islamabad, earlier said the administration will strictly implement the government plan, which applies from May 8 to 16.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, advised people to stay at home and avoid rushing to markets.

Pakistan is currently in the middle of a third wave which authorities say is worse than the previous ones.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 18,797 deaths from Covid-19 among 854,240 cases.

