Paraplegic climber scales Hong Kong skyscraper... in a wheelchair!

By NewsChain reporter
18:03pm, Mon 18 Jan 2021
No, this isn’t drone footage from the latest Mission Impossible film but it shows a paraplegic climber attempting to scale a skyscraper in Hong Kong.

Lai Chi-wai made the 250m of ascent while strapped into a wheelchair as he pulled himself up for more than 10 hours to raise money for spinal cord patients. The 37-year-old climber, whose car accident 10 years ago left him paralysed from waist down, could not make it to the top of the 300 metre-tall Nina Tower on the Kowloon peninsula. “I was quite scared,” Lai said. “Climbing up a mountain, I can hold onto rocks or little holes, but with glass, all I can really rely on is the rope that I’m hanging off.”

The event raised HK$5.2 million ($670,639) in donations.

Lai, prior to 2011, was crowned Asia champion four times for rock climbing and at one point ranked eighth globally.

