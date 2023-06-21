21 June 2023

Paris firefighters battle blaze following reports of explosion

By The Newsroom
21 June 2023

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank that has sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the neighbourhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Glastonbury 2023 opens to festival-goers ahead of five-day spectacular

news

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 21

news

Charles and Camilla in first Royal Ascot parade since death of the Queen

world news