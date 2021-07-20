Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election

A woman in a wide-brimmed hat joins a march in support of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (AP)
By The Newsroom
3:11am, Tue 20 Jul 2021
Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.

He defeated right-wing politiician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes.

Electoral authorities on Monday released the final official results more than a month after the run-off election took place in the South American nation.

Pedro Castillo waves to supporters after election authorities declared him president-elect (AP)

Mr Castillo’s supporters included Peru’s poor and rural citizens, with the new leader known for popularising the phrase ‘No more poor in a rich country’.

Peru is the world’s second-largest copper producer but its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The poverty level has increased to almost one-third of the population, eliminating the gains of a decade.

