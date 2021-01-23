In Pictures: Fury in cities across Russia over opposition leader’s arrest

Russia Navalny Protests
Russia Navalny Protests (AP)
By The Newsroom
21:41pm, Sat 23 Jan 2021
Hundreds of people have been arrested amid mass protests across Russia over the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

The 44-year-old, a thorn in the side of the Kremlin for years, was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.

Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal conviction, while Navalny says the conviction was for made-up charges.

Anti-Navalny protests (AP)
Russia Navalny Protests (AP)
A police officer under attack (AP)
Russia Navalny Protests (AP)
Russia Navalny Protests (AP)
Police with batons (AP)
Protests in Moscow (AP)
A scuffle in the snow (AP)
Protests in Russia (AP)
Woman in face mask (AP)

