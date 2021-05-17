Piers Morgan says Prince Harry’s attack on America’s First Amendment makes him look ‘bonkers’

Piers Morgan has taken another swipe at the behaviour of Prince Harry, this time branding him ‘bonkers’ for an astonishing attack on the Constitution of his recently adopted country.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who left his role in the wake of the Meghan meets Oprah interview after saying he refused ‘to believe her lies’, has now turned his ire on Harry after a string of extraordinary public outbursts in which the prince criticised the parenting skills of his father and, by implication, those of the Queen and Prince Philp, before rubbishing the principal of freedom of speech embraced by America’s First Amendment.

Morgan quit GMB in early March after coming under fire for his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey (Video Elephant)

“I didn’t think the world’s most spoiled brats could plunge any lower than their two-hour Oprah whine-athon in which they branded the royals a bunch of horrible uncaring racists without producing a shred of evidence to support their claims, and bitterly attacked the institution of the Monarchy whilst continuing to trade off their royal titles to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” says Morgan in his MailOnline column.

“But Harry’s new orgy of unsavoury self-indulgent podcast tripe was even worse,” he continued.

The prince’s comments came during an interview he conducted with actor Dax Shephard for the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast.

He said: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers. I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time, but you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

Light the blue touch paper and stand back.

Morgan responds: “Like so much of the absurd Meghan-inspired psychobabble that spews out of his mouth, none of this makes any sense, and he clearly doesn’t understand what he’s saying either.”

Morgan believes Americans will not be impressed with the latest ‘Meghan-inspired psychobabble’ from Harry (Video Elephant)

And the journalist goes on to suggest that Harry’s outburst will not go down well among the citizens of the country for whom he turned his back on his previous life to join.

“All that Americans will take away from Harry’s outburst about the First Amendment is a posh, privileged British royal slamming their Constitution and their unalienable rights to freedom of speech and expression.

“It takes an extraordinary amount of entitled arrogance to mock the most revered building block of your adopted country’s history.”