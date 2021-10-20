Miraculous escape as only one person injured after plane crashes through fence and bursts into flames in Texas
An investigation is underway after a plane burst into a fireball after crashing in Texas.
Unbelievably only one person was left needing treatment for minor injuries.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-87, carrying 21 on board, had rolled through a fence and caught fire at the Houston Executive Airport, the FAA said.
The passengers were headed to an Astros game in Boston and many were wearing their team’s jerseys as they fled the burning aircraft, according to Fox 26.
“When it finally stopped everyone went ‘Get out! Get out! Get out!’ We jumped out on that inflatable thing and then everyone went ‘Get away!’” passenger Cheryl McCaskill told the Houston Chronicle.
She said she felt “shaky and shocked” after she ran from the fireball, adding: “I lost my shoes.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox