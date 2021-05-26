Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails
9:12am, Wed 26 May 2021
A recreational plane with three people on board landed safely on a Sydney beach on Wednesday, after its single engine failed, officials in Australia said.
The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney in the early afternoon, a police statement said.
The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy were not injured, police said.
The pilot made a forced landing following a reported engine failure, said crash investigator the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
The plane appeared to land gently on the beach just above the water line.
The plane was a recreational category aircraft and any safety investigation would be conducted by the Recreational Aviation Australia agency.