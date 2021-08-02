Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic sprinter
12:37pm, Mon 02 Aug 2021
A Belarusian Olympic sprinter has been granted a humanitarian visa, a Polish official said.
Runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya plans to seek political asylum in Poland after alleging that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she would not be safe from an autocratic government.
Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter on Monday that the athlete has received the visa.