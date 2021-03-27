Poland plans pensions for retired police dogs and horses

The Polish government has proposed new laws that would give “pensions” to dogs and horses that serve with the country’s police, border guard and fire service.

When their time comes for retirement, state care normally ends for the dogs and horses that serve the state in Poland and the creatures are given away, with no safeguards for their future welfare.

Following appeals from concerned service members, the Polish interior ministry has proposed new legislation that would give these animals an official status and paid retirement to help cover the often costly care bills their new owners face.

Mounted police (AP)

Interior minister Mariusz Kaminski described the draft law as a “moral obligation” which should receive unanimous backing when presented in parliament for approval later this year.

Mr Kaminski said in February: “More than one human life has been saved, more than one dangerous criminal caught thanks to the animals in service.”

The new law would affect some 1,200 dogs and more than 60 horses currently in service.

Each year, some 10% of the animals are retired, according to the interior ministry. Most of the dogs are German or Belgian Shepherds.

Animal retirement (AP)

Pawel Kuchnio, the handler of Warsaw police sniffer dog Orbita, said retired dogs almost always require expensive medical care to deal with complaints such as strained hind joints.

The pension money “will certainly be a great help and will make things easier”, he said.

The bill would confirm the unwritten rule that the animals’ handlers have priority in keeping them before they are offered up for adoption.

More importantly, it would extend state responsibility for the animals into their retirement time and secure financial support for the owners.

Police dogs (AP)

Slawomir Walkowiak, 50, a former policeman caring for retired service dogs and horses at Poland’s only dedicated shelter, named “The Veterans’ Corner”, says regular state payments would ease concern over bills that reach into thousands of zlotys per month.

The privately run, farm-like shelter in Gierlatowo, west-central Poland, houses 10 dogs, and five retired police horses in a spacious paddock.

The oldest horse there, Hipol, is in his late 20s and almost blind. Mr Walkowiak said Hipol would have a slim chance of surviving at a regular stable.

A police horse (AP)

Mr Walkowiak says many service dogs end up chained to posts or being given unsuitable tasks, as people think they would make good guardians for farms or other properties. This is not always the case.

“The dog may suddenly remember that it was trained to bite and it will start biting, and when left alone at home it may demolish the couch because it needs to have something in its mouth,” Mr Walkowiak said.

In Warsaw, mounted police officer Dariusz Malkowski says he would have to pay the stabling fees for his 13-year-old black gelding Rywal if he were to keep him after retirement.

Police horses (AP)

A stable box near Warsaw can cost some 2,500 zlotys (£471) a month. The average pre-tax monthly salary in Poland is some 5,500 zlotys (£1,016).

On patrol with Officer Malkowski was Sgt Katarzyna Kuczynska, riding 13-year-old Romeo II, or Romek, who can identify Sgt Kuczynska by her voice.

She said: “These animals have worked for the state, they have done their jobs well and they should be entitled to health care and proper retirement – on green pastures, in the case of horses.”