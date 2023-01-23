Poland to ask Germany for approval to send tanks to Ukraine
Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.
Mr Morawiecki did not specify when the request will be made, saying that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards.
Even if there is no permission from Germany, Warsaw will take its own decisions, he said, without elaborating.
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI on Sunday that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards, but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way”.
Regarding Ms Baerbock’s comments, Mr Morawiecki said that “exerting pressure makes sense” and that her words are a “spark of hope” that Germany may even take part in the coalition.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox