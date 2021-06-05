Police officer drowns in bid to save tragic teenager in Massachusetts

<p>Green Hill Pond</p>

Green Hill Pond

 (AP)
By US Newsroom
10:08am, Sat 05 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A US police officer has drowned while attempting to rescue a teenage boy who also died in the water.

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in a pond in Green Hill Park on Friday afternoon.

Police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, was one of five officers who entered the water.

Police officers listen to a speech (AP)

During the rescue attempt two individuals were brought to shore, police said. At this point, officers realised that one of their five was missing.

Divers located Officer Familia at 2.28pm. He was brought to shore, where emergency medical workers began lifesaving protocols. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

At 3.25pm, a 14-year-old boy was located by divers and rushed to hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. Police did not identify the teenager.

Officer Familia leaves behind a wife and two children as well as his parents, police said.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Policeman

Today’s News Chain