A police officer who died at the hands of a mob who staged a siege at the US Capitol will lie in honour at the building next week.

Brian Sicknick was on duty when rioters seething over US President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the building, and was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Officer Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police.

Politicians will pay tribute on Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be interred.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement saying: “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution.

“His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Officer Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan, and joined the US Capitol Police in 2008.

In their joint statement, Mrs Pelosi and Mr Schumer added: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honour ceremony.