Powered By Pixels
13 December 2023

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

By The Newsroom
13 December 2023

Newly-elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning.

Each of his ministers also took the oath of office in the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government took place in the presidential palace in Warsaw.

It is the final step in a transition of power that has taken place this week.

It marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice.

The government change follows a national election on October 15 that was won by a group of parties that ran on separate tickets vowing to work together under Mr Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic norms eroded by Law and Justice and mend alliances with allies that were also strained.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old baby

news

Domestic football in Turkey suspended after club president punches referee

football

Sunak desperate to avert revolt over Rwanda plan and restore authority over Tories

news