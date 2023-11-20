20 November 2023

Pop star Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

By The Newsroom
20 November 2023

Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Barcelona.

Shakira told the presiding judge that she had accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors.

The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euro (about £12.7 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news