Powered By Pixels
23 September 2024

Pope cancels audiences due to illness days before new trip

By UK Newsroom
23 September 2024

Pope Francis has cancelled his audiences on Monday because of a “slight flu-like state” just days before he is to embark on a trip to Belgium and Luxembourg, the Vatican said.

The move was described as a “precaution” in a statement from the Vatican.

Francis is due to visit Luxembourg on Thursday and then spend the rest of the week in Belgium, ending with a Mass in Brussels on Sunday.

The 87-year-old, who has battled a series of health problems in recent years, has had a packed schedule of audiences since returning from a four-nation, 11-day journey through Asia on September 13.

It was the longest and furthest trip of his pontificate.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Chancellor defends deputy PM Rayner over ‘vanity photographer’ appointment

news

Keir Starmer defends his football ticket freebies, saying it saves taxpayers' money

news

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

world news