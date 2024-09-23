Pope cancels audiences due to illness days before new trip

By UK Newsroom
Pope Francis has cancelled his audiences on Monday because of a “slight flu-like state” just days before he is to embark on a trip to Belgium and Luxembourg, the Vatican said.
The move was described as a “precaution” in a statement from the Vatican.
Francis is due to visit Luxembourg on Thursday and then spend the rest of the week in Belgium, ending with a Mass in Brussels on Sunday.
The 87-year-old, who has battled a series of health problems in recent years, has had a packed schedule of audiences since returning from a four-nation, 11-day journey through Asia on September 13.
It was the longest and furthest trip of his pontificate.
