25 February 2022

Pope cancels Florence visit and Ash Wednesday events due to acute knee pain

By The Newsroom
25 February 2022

Pope Francis has cancelled a scheduled Sunday visit to Florence and will not preside over Ash Wednesday commemorations next week because of what the Vatican described as a flare-up of “acute” knee pain.

The Vatican said the 85-year-old was cancelling his participation in the events after his doctors prescribed a period of rest.

The Pope has suffered for several weeks with what he has said is an inflamed ligament in his right knee.

Francis has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that makes him walk with a pronounced limp, which has become more obvious in recent weeks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news