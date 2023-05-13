Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met Pope Francis at the Vatican, telling the pontiff it was a “great honour”.
The meeting on Saturday comes during Mr Zelensky’s visit to Rome, where he also met with Italian officials.
The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
Neither side immediately gave details of the talks.
