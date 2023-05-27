27 May 2023

Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after cancelling schedule with a fever

By The Newsroom
27 May 2023

Pope Francis has resumed regular appointments – a day after cancelling his schedule due to a fever.

The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal, on Saturday.

Francis was later seen on video arriving at the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outside.

The Vatican’s confirmation of the 86-year-old’s fever sparked concerns about Francis’s health.

The last time he spiked a serious fever, in March, the pontiff was taken to hospital and diagnosed with acute bronchitis.

He received intravenous antibiotics and was released three days later.

The Vatican said the pope will preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday and meet Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hottest day of the year expected to hit during bank holiday weekend

news

Parents jailed for life for ‘savage’ Christmas Day murder of baby son

news

Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against publisher of The Sun to be tried at High Court

news