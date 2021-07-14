Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after undergoing surgery

The Pope blesses a child (AP)
By The Newsroom
10:03am, Wed 14 Jul 2021
Pope Francis has been seen leaving hospital, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis, 84, was seen leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital on Wednesday morning.

The Pope (AP)

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

