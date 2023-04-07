Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome
By The Newsroom
Pope Francis will not preside over Good Friday’s Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome, the Vatican has said.
Instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.
The pontiff, who was recently treated in hospital for bronchitis, will still attend the Passion celebration at St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added.
