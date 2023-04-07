07 April 2023

Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome

By The Newsroom
07 April 2023

Pope Francis will not preside over Good Friday’s Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome, the Vatican has said.

Instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

The pontiff, who was recently treated in hospital for bronchitis, will still attend the Passion celebration at St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news

Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim boss

football

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges at New York courthouse

world news