Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection
Pope Francis rested well overnight and was “progressively improving” on Thursday after being admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection, the Vatican has said.
The 86-year-old – who had part of one lung removed as a young man – ate breakfast, read the newspapers and was working from his room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, according to a statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni.
“Before lunch he went to the little chapel in the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist,” the statement said.
Francis was taken to hospital on Wednesday after suffering breathing problems in recent days and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection.
The Vatican said he would remain for a few days of treatment.
