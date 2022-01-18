Prince Andrew would become ‘verbally abusive’ if staff disturbed placings of his teddy bear collection
A former royal protection officer has claimed that Prince Andrew would read the riot act to staff if any of his cherished teddy bear collection was found to be out of place.
Paul Page alleges in new ITV documentary, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, that a laminated picture was kept in a drawer in the royal’s priavte quarters to help household staff properly place them on his bed in a bid to avoid his wrath.
“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed,” Page explains.
“And, basically, there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer, and it was a picture of these bears all in situ on the bed.
“And the reason for the laminated picture was that, if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream and become verbally abusive.”
Andrew, 61, is facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was trafficked when she was 17 to have sex with him by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, who groomed her along with his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II denies all allegations and last week was stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages after failing to have the case thrown out.
Former socialite Maxwell, 60, was convicted on December 29 of procuring teenage girls for Epstein and will be sentenced this summer.
Epstein was found dead aged 66 in his New York prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was later ruled a suicide.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox