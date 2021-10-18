error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Protesters denounce China at Winter Olympics flame-kindling ceremony in Greece

By The Newsroom
18 October 2021

Three activists protesting against human rights abuses in China broke into the archaeological site where the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games”.

The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held.

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP) (AP)

They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.

The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

