Protesters who toppled PM want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh

A key organiser of Bangladesh’s student protests has called for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to be named as the head of a new interim government, a day after long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after weeks of deadly unrest.

Nahid Islam, the organiser, in a video post on social media said the student protest leaders have already talked with Mr Yunus, who consented to take over considering the present situation of the country.

Bangladesh’s figurehead president and its top military commander said on Monday that an interim government would be formed soon.

Mr Yunus, who called Ms Hasina’s resignation the country’s “second liberation day,” faced a number of corruption accusations and was put on trial during the former prime minister’s rule.

He received the Nobel in 2006 after he pioneered microlending, and he said the corruption charges against him were motivated by vengeance.

Islam said the student protesters would announce more names for the government, and it would be a difficult challenge for the current leadership to ignore their choices.

Ms Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs descended into violence and grew into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule.

Thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Her departure threatened to create even more instability in the densely populated South Asian nation that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment to corruption to climate change.

Amid security concerns, the main airport in Dhaka, the capital, suspended operations.

The streets of Dhaka appeared calmer on Tuesday, with no reports of new violence.

Jubilant protesters were still thronging the ousted leader’s residence.

Some even took selfies with the soldiers guarding the building, where a day earlier angry protesters had looted furniture, paintings and even the former prime minister’s flower pots and chickens.

Violence just before and after her resignation left at least 109 people dead and hundreds of others injured, according to media reports, which could not be independently confirmed.

More than a dozen were reportedly killed when protesters set fire to a hotel owned by a leader in Ms Hasina’s party in the southwestern town of Jashore.

More violence at Savar, just outside Dhaka, left at least 25 people died, the reports said.

Another 10 people died in Dhaka’s Uttara neighbourhood.

The military chief, General Waker-uz-Zamam said he was temporarily taking control of the country, and soldiers tried to stem the growing unrest.

Mohammed Shahabuddin, the country’s figurehead president, announced late on Monday after meeting with General Waker-uz-Zamam and opposition politicians that Parliament would be dissolved and a national government would be formed as soon as possible, leading to fresh elections.

Speaking after the embattled leader was seen in television footage boarding a military helicopter with her sister, General Waker-uz-Zaman sought to reassure a jittery nation that order would be restored.

Experts, though, warned the road ahead would be long.

Hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets waving flags and cheering to celebrate Ms Hasina’s resignation.

But some celebrations soon turned violent, with protesters attacking symbols of her government and party, ransacking and setting fires in several buildings.

“This is not just the end of the tyrant Sheikh Hasina, with this we put an end to the mafia state that she has created,” declared Sairaj Salekin, a student protester, on the streets of Dhaka.

Protests began peacefully last month as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs that they said favoured those with connections to the prime minister’s Awami League party.

But amid a deadly crackdown, the demonstrations morphed into an unprecedented challenge to Ms Hasina, highlighting the extent of economic distress in Bangladesh, where exports have fallen and foreign exchange reserves are running low.

General Waker-uz-Zaman promised that the military would investigate a crackdown that had left nearly 300 people dead since mid-July, some of the country’s worst bloodshed since the 1971 war of independence, and which had fuelled outrage against the government.

Nearly 100 people, including 14 police officers, were killed Sunday, according to the country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks.