Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US ‘farcical’

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
By The Newsroom
14:00pm, Mon 14 Jun 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed allegations his country is carrying out cyberattacks against the United States as baseless.

Mr Putin’s comments in an interview aired on US TV channel NBC come two days before he is to meet President Joe Biden in Geneva and underline the tensions between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden (AP)

Mr Putin said: “Where is the evidence? Where is proof? It’s becoming farcical.

“We have been accused of all kinds of things — election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth – and not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations.”

In April, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions connected to the hacking of the SolarWinds information technology company.

