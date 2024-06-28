28 June 2024

Putin calls for production to resume in Russia of intermediate-range missiles

By The Newsroom
28 June 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for resuming production in Russia of intermediate-range missiles that were banned under a now-scrapped treaty with the United States.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, which banned ground-based missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometres (310-3,410 miles), was regarded as an arms control landmark when then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US president Ronald Reagan signed it in the 1980s.

The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP, File) (AP)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news