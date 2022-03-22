22 March 2022

Putin foe Alexei Navalny given nine-year jail term by Russian court

By The Newsroom
22 March 2022

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison.

A Russian judge also ruled that Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million roubles (about £8,600).

Navalny is currently serving another prison sentence of two and a half years in a prison colony east of Moscow.

His associates have said the new trial was intended to keep Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s long-time foe, behind bars for as long as possible.

Navalny has rejected the charges as bogus.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

17-month-old girl dies after being mauled by dog that had only been with family for a week

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘does not owe us gratitude’, says Jeremy Hunt, ‘we owe her an explanation’

world news

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street

world news