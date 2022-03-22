Putin foe Alexei Navalny given nine-year jail term by Russian court
By The Newsroom
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison.
A Russian judge also ruled that Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million roubles (about £8,600).
Navalny is currently serving another prison sentence of two and a half years in a prison colony east of Moscow.
His associates have said the new trial was intended to keep Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s long-time foe, behind bars for as long as possible.
Navalny has rejected the charges as bogus.
