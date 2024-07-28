Putin in weapons deployment warning after US-Germany missiles plan unveiled

Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned US stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking at a naval parade in St Petersburg on Sunday, Mr Putin vowed “mirror measures” after the US earlier this month announced it will start deploying the weapons in 2026, to affirm its commitment to Nato and European defence following Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr Putin said: “If the US implements such plans, we will consider ourselves free from the previously imposed unilateral moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range strike weapons, including increasing the capability of the coastal forces of our navy.”

He added that Moscow’s development of suitable systems is “in its final stage”.

Both Washington and Moscow have in recent weeks signalled readiness to deploy intermediate-range ground-based weapons that were banned for decades under a 1987 US-Soviet treaty.

The US pulled out of the agreement in 2019, accusing Moscow of conducting missile tests that violated it.

The allegations, which Russia denied, came as tensions mounted between Moscow and the West in the wake of the downing of a Malaysian airliner carrying 298 people over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

Two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian were ultimately convicted over their role in the attack.

Washington and Berlin said in a joint statement this month that the US weapons to be placed in Germany would ultimately include SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and “developmental hypersonic weapons”, including those with a significantly longer range than the ones currently deployed across Europe.

Most of Russia’s missile systems are capable of carrying either conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said last week the Kremlin does not rule out new deployments of nuclear missiles in response to the US move.

Mr Ryabkov added that defending Kaliningrad, Russia’s heavily militarised exclave wedged between Nato members Poland and Lithuania, is of particular concern.

Mr Putin has for years cast US deployment of missile infrastructure in Europe as an aggressive move aimed at hamstringing Moscow’s capabilities.

The news about the planned stationing of new weapons in Germany came at a Nato summit in Washington earlier this month.

At the same event, allies announced that a new US base in Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbour, is ready to enter operation and will be capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.