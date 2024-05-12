12 May 2024

Putin proposes removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu from his post

By The Newsroom
12 May 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu from his post.

Mr Putin nominated first deputy prime minister Andrey Belousov for the role.

His appointment must now be approved by Russian lawmakers.

The change comes weeks after Timur Ivanov, a Russian deputy defence minister in charge of military construction projects, was jailed pending an investigation and trial on charges of bribery.

In line with Russian law, the entire Russian cabinet resigned on Tuesday when Mr Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news