Putin repeats that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of West
By The Newsroom
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of the West, repeating a warning made days earlier.
He did not say what countries or entities he was referring to, and he stressed that Moscow is not doing it currently.
“If they supply (weapons) to the combat zone and call for using these weapons against our territory, why don’t we have the right to do the same?” Mr Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
“But I’m not ready to say that we will be doing it tomorrow, either.”
