Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

By The Newsroom
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets in Russia would be a “dangerous step” and ruin relations between Berlin and Moscow.
Germany joined the United States recently in authorising Ukraine to hit some targets on Russian soil with the long-range weapons they are supplying.
Mr Putin said that the deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine came as a shock to many in Russia.
“Now if they use missiles to strike facilities on the Russian territory it will completely ruin Russian-German relations,” he said.
