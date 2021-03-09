Race issues raised by Harry and Meghan ‘concerning’, says statement on behalf of the Queen

The Queen is “saddened” to hear the full extent of the challenges faced by the Sussexes and the issues raised around race are “concerning”, Buckingham Palace has said in response to the shocking Oprah interview.

The Palace said while “some recollections may vary” they are taken “very seriously”, but would be addressed by the family privately.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

Harry, Meghan and Archie will “always be much loved family members”, the statement said.

The monarchy was left in crisis after Harry and Meghan delivered their dramatic revelations on primetime television.

The Sussexes laid bare their brief lives as a working royal couple, alleging a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – made a racist comment about their son, and how the duchess had suicidal thoughts but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

The statement on behalf of the Queen said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Pressure had been mounting on the Palace to respond to accusations of racism in the royal family following the explosive interview.