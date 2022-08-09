09 August 2022

Reports: Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84

By The Newsroom
09 August 2022

Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died at the age of 84.

Miyake died on August 5 of cancer, Japanese media reports said on Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, reaching stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West.

Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic.

He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel.

