05 February 2022

Rescuers pull Moroccan boy, 5, out of deep well

By The Newsroom
05 February 2022

Moroccan rescuers on Saturday pulled a five-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

No details were available about his condition.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged.

His plight had captured worldwide attention.

